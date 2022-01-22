Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited for the inauguration of Statue of Equality

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been invited for the inauguration of the Statue of Equality, scheduled to be held from February 2 to 14.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy and MLC Talasila Raghuram and other disciples of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram, met Governor Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. They extended the invitation to him on behalf of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram. They informed the Governor that the 216 ft Panchaloha statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite Saint Bhagavad Ramanuja, was erected in an area spread over 200 acres in Muchintal near Hyderabad in Telangana and a Sahasra Kundatmaka Lakshmi Narayana Yagam along with 1035 Homa Gundams will also be organised on the occasion.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami spoke to Governor Harichandan over phone inviting him to attend the inauguration programme. He said that due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, he could not personally meet the Governor and extend the invitation in person.