Andhra Pradesh: Govt intensifies raids on theatres 

Vijayawada: As part of its policy to 'streamline' functioning of film theatres in the state, the state government has intensified raids on theatres at several places and seized several of them for allegedly violating rules.



The government issued GO No 35 fixing ticket prices for theatres and later issued GO 142 introducing online ticketing system. Assembly also passed the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Act 2021 on November 24 brining online ticketing system on par with IRCTC and APSRTC to prevent black marketing of tickets and avoid heavy crowding during the release of new movies.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently entrusted cinematography portfolio to Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) who is trying to bring a consensus between the film industry and state government on different issues regarding development of film industry in the state.

For the last few days, revenue department authorities have intensified checking of theatres at several places in the state. District collectors, joint collectors and RDOs are entrusted with the task of inspecting the theatres. During the inspection, the officials noticed several violations by the exhibitors.

As part of the move, inspections were conducted in Krishna district in the last two days where officials noticed that 15 theatres are running without renewing their licences and ordered their closure. The officials are mainly focusing on the ticket prices, like whether prescribed prices are being collected by exhibitors or not. In addition, the officials are cracking down on the inflated prices of snacks at theatres.

As per the Cinematography Act, the theatre managements have to renew their form B for running the establishment. For renewal of Form B, the exhibitors need to follow guidelines on fire safety, obtain clearance from electricity, municipality, police and AP Film Development Corporation.

According to official sources, there must be routine inspection of theatres to prevent sale of tickets at higher prices during the release of new movies, sale of snacks at excess price and to see that exhibitors follow fire safety guidelines to prevent any mishaps. They claim that the current drive and continuous monitoring of functioning of theatres will benefit audience only.

In Vizianagaram district, revenue officials seized three theatres on the charges of running the theatres without observing fire safety norms for the past six years and selling of tickets at higher price.

Meanwhile, the exhibitors are said to be planning to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the increasing raids on theatres across the state.