Anitha flays YSRCP govt over growing attacks on women

Vijayawada: Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha came down heavily on the YSRCP government for “failing” to take action against the culprits who attacked and assaulted women in the State.

She said that women have been facing a lot of hardships during the last four years under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s autocratic rule.

The TDP’s women wing activists took part in 'Mahila Atma Gourava Deeksha' here on Friday. Anitha led the Deeksha. Former minister Peethala Sujatha, former Krishna Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha, former MLA Tangirala Sowmya and party’s Krishna district president Konakalla Narayana Rao participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha alleged that Chief Minister Jagan was harassing all sections of people including women and farmers for the last four years. She said that no woman was happy under the YSRCP regime except YSRCP women ministers and the AP Women Commission Chairperson.

She alleged the Amaravati women farmers were also attacked by the police and held the Chief Minister responsible for the attacks on the women. She expressed serious concern over increasing abuse of women on the social media.

Anitha said that as many as 1.49 lakh crimes and 490 attacks have taken place against the women under the YSRCP rule. Former minister Peethala Sujatha said that former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had provided equal rights to the women and added that TDP supemo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made women self-sufficient and economically strong by establishing the DWCRA groups. In contrast, under the YSRCP rule, women were facing so many atrocities across the State. On an average everyday 50 attacks were taking place against women in the State, she alleged.

Anitha said that AP stands in first place in attacks on women. Sugunamma, Malathi (Lok Satta Party), AP Mahila Samakhya State general secretary P Durga Bhavani, Jana Sena leader Ravi Soujanaya and others participated.