Another setback for YSRCP, Dorababu to quit the party

Vijayawada : The changes and additions in the YCP are causing confusion among the party leaders. Many leaders who did not get ticket have already said goodbye to the party. And some are looking at side parties. It is reported that Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu is also likely to resign from YCP.

The reason for this is that the party leadership denied him a ticket in the next election. Kakinada MP Geetha has been appointed as the constituency in-charge in his place. With this, he is deeply unhappy.

On the other hand, today is Dorababu's birthday. On this occasion, he is organizing a huge meeting with his followers. He is giving spiritual feast to his followers from the four mandals of the constituency. He hopes to demonstrate his strength through this meeting.

On the other hand, there are reports that he has also met other party leaders. What decision will he take in today's meeting? What statement will be made? Will have wait and watch.