AP ahead in digital transformation: RTGS CEO

Vijayawada: Government IT advisor and Real Time Governance Society chief executive officer (CEO) J Vidyasagar said that Andhra Pradesh has been giving top priority to digital transformation in government administration.

Participating in Digital Transformation Summit at Srinagar on Monday, Vidyasagar said transparency in administration could be achieved through digital transformation. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to digital transformation and usage of technology in implementation of various programmes including welfare schemes.

The RTGS CEO said that the digital transformation has been helping government in a big way in implementing Navaratnalu schemes and in direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the accounts of beneficiaries.

He said the AP government was using digital technology in village secretariats for the benefit of people. NITI Aayog also praised the efforts of AP government in digital transformation and several other states began started following AP's example in digital technology.

Vidyasagar said that in addition to using digital technology in implementing welfare schemes, the government extended the digital services to selection of beneficiaries for welfare schemes, e-Pragati, real-time governance, state digital centre, skill development and agriculture sector. He said the state government was planning to make use of digital technology in rural areas also to bring the rural folk into digital fold.