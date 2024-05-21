AP Chambers hails AI for flight to Mumbai

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed the announcement by Air India declaring the launching of a direct flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai. AP Chambers has been relentlessly giving suggestions to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Vijayawada Airport authorities for the development of the airport and for the improvement in flight connectivity between Vijayawada and other major destinations.

In a press release on Monday, the AP Chambers said it had earlier submitted representations to various airlines such as Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air to connect Vijayawada with important cities in the country. As there has been a long-pending demand for a direct flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai for many years, AP Chambers submitted representations to a few airlines requesting to connect Vijayawada and Mumbai. In its representations, the Chambers highlighted the need to connect Vijayawada with the financial capital, Mumbai, as it will help entrepreneurs conveniently travel between the two cities and improve the trade relations between the two cities.

The Chambers also stated that a direct flight to Mumbai will help save time and money to travellers from Vijayawada who travels to international destinations as Mumbai is an international hub. In response, Air India had recently announced the launching of a direct flight connecting Vijayawada with Mumbai.

AP Chambers also thanked Air India for scheduling a Boeing flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in the morning which has been helpful for the flyers from Vijayawada. Earlier, only Indigo was operating flights between Vijayawada and Hyderabad. AP Chambers also thanked the Airport Director, Vijayawada International Airport for his efforts to improve the connectivity at the airport.

Similarly, there has been great demand to start an international cargo facility at the Vijayawada Airport as huge quantities of perishable items are exported from the region. AP Chambers has been advocating the setting up of an international cargo facility with cold storage facilities at the airport for the past three years.

The Chambers understands that the Airport Director is trying to get approvals for international cargo movement with a screening facility at the Vijayawada airport. The setting up of an international cargo facility at the airport will be a boon to the exporters of fresh produce from the region and AP Chambers hopes this will become a reality soon.