AP eyes aerospace, defence manufacturing hub status

Vijayawada: The aerospace and defence sector in India is a rapidly growing industry, with a focus on indigenisation and self-reliance. According to official sources, Andhra Pradesh is proactively working towards strengthening aerospace and defence manufacturing sector. They said the aerospace and defence sector in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a surge in investments with several key projects currently under implementation.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is setting up a defence systems integration complex for weapons and radars in Anantapur district and a new generation electro-optics and advance night vision cameras unit in Krishna district. They further said the air cargo complex near Visakhapatnam is also in the pipeline, aimed at boosting the state's logistics infrastructure.

Stumpp Schuele Casings's upcoming ammunitions manufacturing unit in Anantapur district and Premier Explosive's solid rocket propellant plant in Nellore district are other notable investments in the sector. The state is also set to host DRDO's missile testing facility in Krishna district and a world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility as part of the proposed Bhogapuram Aerotropolis near Visakhapatnam.

In addition to these, Andhra Pradesh has dedicated infrastructure facilities such as DRDO's electronic warfare test range, which includes a design, development, production, and assembly unit in Kurnool district, they said. The state's heavy mineral beach sand (HMBS) is another advantage, providing a source for minerals such as ilmenite and metal-grade titanium, which are ideal for aerospace and defence manufacturing products.

Andhra Pradesh has set its sights on becoming the preferred investment location for aerospace and defence manufacturing in India by providing favourable policies, a thriving ecosystem, robust ports and airport infrastructure, access to natural resources, skilled workforce, and a business-friendly environment, the officials added.











