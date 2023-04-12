AP gets 3 awards at FINE exhibition

Vijayawada (NTR district): Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh has received three national awards as part of Inspire - Manak 2020-21 competitions.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that the exhibits of AP students were particularly impressive in the prestigious 'Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship-2023' (FINE) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in Delhi for four days. The 'Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship-2023' programme was inaugurated on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Draupadi Murmu.

Charan Teja (Backrest for Side Seated Woman), K Pranaya (Garlic Bag), a student of Jangampally Zilla Parishad High School, Chittoor district, and Durga Prasad (Machine for Mason) from Kakinada, presented their projects. The President inspected these and enquired about the details of the exhibits from the students. Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, DST Secretary Prof S Chandrasekhar, Director of National Innovation Foundation Arvind C Ranade along with 60 national level winning students from across the country and young inventors are also participating with their inventions, the Commissioner informed.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy and State Level Science Officer Dr GR Bhagyashree have congratulated students, who participated in the programme, Chittoor District Science Officer RV Ramana and Kakinada Guide Teacher Bhavani.