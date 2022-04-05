AP: New Cabinet ministers likely to take oath on April 11

Vijayawada: New Cabinet ministers are likely to take oath of office on April 11 at 11.31 am at a programme to be conducted on the Secretariat premises. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will administer the oath of office to the new ministers.

As the Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on April 7, the existing ministers will submit their resignations on the same day. The list of new ministers may come out on the same day.

Speculation is rife that women candidates will get priority in the new set up. According to sources, to ensure social justice, representation will be provided to different sections and regions.