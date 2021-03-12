APCC to stage protest at AP Bhavan tomorrow

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APPC) announced here on Thursday that the APCC members would stage a protest demonstration in front of AP Bhavan at New Delhi on Saturday to mark their protest the decision of the Modi government to sell Visakha Steel Plant.

In a statement here, APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath said that the Central should withdraw the decision to privatise the steel plant which is the pride of Telugu people.

He said that they would also convey their solidarity with the agitating farmers at Delhi demanding withdrawal of the black farm laws.

He called upon the members of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh to raise their voice against the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant in Parliament.

He said that the Congress would support the call given by the Visakha Parirakshana Porata Committee to launch a strike on March 25.

The PCC chief demanded Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately go to Delhi to hold discussions on the steel plant instead of wasting time writing letters. The State government may put forward a proposal to buy the steel plant to the Prime Minister.

He made it clear that the Congress would fight tooth and nail to stop the sale of the steel plant which is the pride of Andhra Pradesh.