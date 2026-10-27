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SARAS Mela sales hit Rs 9.65 crore despite rain

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Mela records Rs 1.38 cr in sales on Oct 25, with 73,610 products sold

Folk artistes present a cultural programme at SARAS Mela–2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada
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Folk artistes present a cultural programme at SARAS Mela–2026 at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada

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Vijayawada: The National SARAS Mela–2026 at Punnami Ghat here recorded sales of Rs 1.38 crore, with 73,610 products sold on October 25, despite heavy rainfall. Cumulative sales reached Rs 9.65 crore, covering approximately 4.52 lakh products, while more than 87,000 visitors thronged the exhibition on the day.

The strong public response highlighted the growing popularity of products made by women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), rural entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country. Cultural programmes emerged as a major attraction, with traditional Dhemsa and Sambalpuri folk dances from Odisha captivating audiences. The theatrical presentation of ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ by Vijayawada-based Abhinaya Art also drew considerable attention.

Other highlights included devotional performances of ‘Mahaganapathim’ and ‘Vedhamathram’ by Diyasri of Artistic Skates Fusion Dance, Vijayawada, a soulful singing performance by Sri Nagaraju of Bhimavaram, and a Kuchipudi performance by Kanakadurga Nrutya Mandali, Vijayawada. Retired IFS officer S. B. L. Mishra attended the programme.

Despite adverse weather, visitors explored the exhibition stalls and food court, contributing to the impressive sales.

The Mela provides SHG entrepreneurs and artisans an opportunity to showcase their products, interact directly with customers, understand market preferences and expand their reach. The sales performance underlines the potential of such exhibitions to strengthen market linkages and improve livelihood opportunities for rural women. The National SARAS Mela–2026 is being organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (APSRLM/SERP). It brings together rural women entrepreneurs from different states to promote their products, celebrate cultural diversity and access wider markets.

The Hans India
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National SARAS Mela 2026Vijayawada NewsSelf-Help GroupsRural Women EntrepreneursAndhra Pradesh Rural Livelihoods Mission
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