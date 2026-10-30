APSDMA responds to 3,072 emergency calls over 3 days

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said the State Disaster Response and fire services department carried out intensive precautionary and emergency relief operations from October 27 to 29 in view of Cyclone Arnab, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the APSDMA, the department remained on high alert across 14 affected districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla.

Four highway quick response vehicles (QRVs) were deployed between Vijayawada and the Itchchapuram border. Mobile rescue tenders and QRV teams were also kept ready in major cities and towns.

Coordinating with district administrations and the police, revenue and electricity departments, the teams cleared fallen trees, drained stagnant water and removed obstructions to prevent electrical hazards.

As of Thursday, a total of 120 tree-clearing teams comprising 281 personnel and 19 boat rescue teams were operating in the field. The department deployed 1,328 life jackets, 853 lifebuoys, 76 searchlights, 120 power saws, 23 inflatable rubber boats, nine rescue tenders and 21 quick response vehicles.

The department responded to 3,072 emergency calls, including 2,463 received directly and 609 through the Swarna Gramam–Swarna Ward portal.

Of these, 3,041 calls concerned fallen trees, while 31 were related to rescue operations.

More than 10,000 fallen trees obstructing roads had been cleared to restore traffic movement, the APSDMA said.

Department Director General P Venkata Ramana and Additional Director (North Region, Vijayawada) G Srinivasulu appreciated the officers and personnel for their dedicated efforts to protect lives and property despite adverse weather conditions.

With official weather warnings still in force, the department urged people in affected areas to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with emergency response teams.