73 of 4,700 APSRTC staff afflicted by Corona dead: Minister Perni Nani

Vijayawada: Minister for Transport Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani along with RTC MD and principal secretary MT Krishna Babu went to the residence of RTC conductor Sk Lal and his wife Jaanbi who died of Covid-19 recently and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the children of the conductor on Thursday.



Minister Perni said that it was sad that the conductor died while discharging the duty due to Covid-19. He said about 4,700 RTC employees were afflicted by Coronavirus and 73 of them died. The RTC would come to the rescue of the families of the Covid-19 victims, he said.

The minister complimented the RTC employees for donating one day salary to the families of the deceased employees. All the families of the 73 victims of Coronavirus would be given Rs 5 lakh each. He said that the Centre was requested to bring the RTC employees under Corona Warriors list and action would be taken once the government received orders from the Centre.

The minister said that one of two children of Sk Lal would be given RTC job and other would be accommodated in a private job.

Later, the ministers also went to the house of another RTC employee G Subhakara Rao and handed over cheque for Rs 5 lakh to his wife Usha Rani.

The ministers and the principal secretary were accompanied by YSR Congress leader Devineni Avinash, executive director GV Rao, RM G Nagendra Prasad, union leaders Yarlagadda Ramesh, R Subba Rao, YS Rao, Daram Yedukondalu, and others.