APSRTC employees to get better insurance cover

Vijayawada: The APSRTC has decided to implement SBI corporate salary package to its employees to provide more benefits. Under this package, the insurance benefit to its employees will be increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in case of the death of an employee. The families will get Rs 10 lakh more facility as per the new insurance package.

The APSRTC MD and Vice-Chairman Dwaraka Tirumala Rao after careful study of insurance facilities of various banks and companies opted for the SBI corporate salary package for the staff.



The RTC employees, who were disabled permanently due to accident will get insurance cover of Rs 30 lakh. On payment of only Rs 200 every month, the RTC employees will get the insurance facility and it will give a lot of protection to over 50,000 employees.

Besides, other facilities will be provided to the RTC employees. The salary scheme came into effect from July 12, 2021, the RTC announced on Saturday.

The RTC Employees Union hailed the decision of the RTC. Employees' Union president Y V Rao and general secretary P Damodar hailed the decision and thanked the RTC management.