Arogya Suraksha to serve as health radar: Rajini

Vijayawada: Minister for health Vidadala Rajini said Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha to be launched from September 30 would serve as health radar providing health benefits to all. She said under the programme, to be implemented in five phases, specialist doctors will visit villages and provided medical facilities at the door-step of people.



Village volunteers and ANMs will conduct health survey in advance to help the medical teams.

Speaking to media persons at her office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the minister said that the state government committed towards health of people and implementing Aarogyasri programme in a big way benefiting 90 per cent of people. The family doctor concept introduced by the state government received good response and 2.30 lakh OPs registered under the programme so far.

Rajini said village volunteers launched house to house survey from September 15 to create awareness among people on Jagananna Suraksha programme. She said that the volunteers would also create awareness on the benefits of Aarogyasri app.

The minister said under second phase of Suraksha, the health officers and ANMs will visit villages to conduct seven types of medical tests. In the third phase, the volunteers will explain people the health camps to be organised in their respective villages.

She said in the fourth phase, medical camps will be conducted in 10,032 village health clinics and the purview of 542 urban health centres from September 30. Four doctors will present in each medical camp.