Arrest of TDP leaders continues in NTR dist

Vijayawada: Arrests and protests of TDP leaders continued in NTR district on Tuesday as the TDP leaders along with their supporters and party functionaries determined to continue struggle till the release of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram.

Police prevented the TDP leaders from going to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Tuesday as they tried to pray for the release of Naidu.

The TDP leaders are continuing the relay fasts in the Assembly constituencies and doing prayers in the temples for the release of Naidu who was arrested in connection with the AP Skill Development Corporation scam and sent to judicial remand.

In Vijayawada One Town, police prevented the TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna from going to Durga temple to break coconuts. Mild tension prevailed near the residence of Buddha Venkanna when police informed him about Section 144 in force and so he could not go to the temple.

Venkanna strongly protested and alleged that autocratic rule continued in the state. The TDP leaders were not permitted to go to the temples. He said the TDP leaders will defy the police orders and continue the struggle.

NTR district TDP president Nettem Raghuram was arrested near Vinayaka temple on Canal road in West Assembly segment of Vijayawada on Tuesday while he was going towards Durga temple to pray for the release of Naidu.

The police prevented Raghuram stating that 144 Section was in force and he could not go to the temple. The police arrests continued for the past one week as prohibitory orders are in force in the city and district.

TDP leader and former deputy speaker Buragadda Vedavyas and MLC Y Rajendra Prasad were arrested near the police control room in Vijayawada on Tuesday when they were going to Durga temple to pray for the release of Naidu. The police arrested them and took them to the police station.

TDP BC cell leaders staged a protest and broke the coconuts at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple near Pipula Road junction of the Central Assembly constituency limits in Vijayawada and prayed for the release of Naidu.

TDP state secretary Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao, former corporator Yerubotu Ramana Rao and other leaders participated in the protest.

In One Town of Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, the TDP leader MS Baig and others continued the relay fast for the sixth day on Tuesday. West constituency TDP SC cell president Ramarao, TDP Nagaralu caste leader Sarepalli Radha Krishna and others participated in the protest. Similarly, the TDP leaders’ arrests were made in some parts of NTR district when

they tried to come to Vijayawada.

Former minister Kollu Ravindra was house arrested and police did not allow him to come out of home. While the lawyers of Naidu continue their legal battle for the bail and release, the party cadre are continuing their struggle.