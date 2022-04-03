As Covid fades, Vijayawada railway division sees rise in revenue

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Vijayawada division registered 27.30 per cent increase in gross revenue in the financial year 2021-22 compared to the previous year of 2020-21. The gross earnings of the division during the year 2021-22 are Rs 3,178.89 crore as against Rs 2,497.11 crore in 2020-21, according to Vijayawada divisional manager Shivendra Mohan.

In a statement on Saturday, Shivendra Mohan said passenger ticket revenue was Rs 725 crore during 2021-22 as against Rs 219.84 crore the previous year. The division earned Rs 2,342 crore through goods transport in 2021-2022 while the amount was Rs 2,198.19 crore last financial year.

The division achieved the highest ever parcel revenue of Rs 32 crore in 2021-22, which is 153 per cent higher than the revenue of Rs 12.62 crore last year. A total of 59 Kisan Rail trains were operated in 2021-22 resulting in revenue of Rs 6.93 crore. Mango loading from Nuzvid resumed during the FY 2021-22 after a long gap of six year.

The division also recorded progress on the third line between Vijayawada-Gudur sections in 2021-22. The 37 km of third line along with electrification was commissioned between Talamanchi- Sri Venkateswarapalem- Kavali in 2021-22. With this, a continuous stretch of 63 km third line in Vijayawada-Gudur section is operationalised.

A total of 65 km of doubling and electrification works were commissioned in the year 2021-22 while works of 17 km in BZA-Uppaluru and 48 km between Narasapur-Bhimavaram- Aravalli section were completed.

The Vijayawada division had restored 100 per cent trains with rapid decrease of Covid cases.

In all, five foot-over-bridges were commissioned during the year 2021-22 at Vijayawada, Tanuku, Anaparthi, Nuzvid and Pithapuram. Besides, one lift at Gudivada and two lifts at Bapatla were commissioned to enhance passenger amenities.

A total of 4,128 Covid patients were treated at Railway Hospital, Vijayawada and all 230 dedicated beds were occupied at peak of pandemic. Three PSA plants, two LMO tanks and 440 D-Type cylinders were employed to supply continuous supply of oxygen to needy patients at Railway Hospital, Vijayawada.

Cent per cent vaccination was achieved for all employees and along with their family members. Vijayawada was the first division to achieve this feat in Indian Railways. As many as 84,506 vaccine doses (both first and second dose) were administered.