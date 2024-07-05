Attack on TDP office: Lella, Avinash among accused

Guntur: The police intensified investigation relating to the attack on the TDP Central office at Mangalagiri on October 19, 2021, against the backdrop of TDP government coming to power.

According to sources, the police officials suspect that 70 accused were involved in the attack on the TDP state office. They attacked with sticks, pelted stones and damaged the office. The police officials have already arrested five accused in connection with the attack. They have been remanded for 14 days. They included names of another 27 accused including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, YSRCP floor leader in the VMC Arava Satyam, GMC corporator Acchada Venkata Reddy, former chairperson of District Libraries Bathula Devanand, YSRCP activist Gedela Ramesh, Challa Srinu, Challa Venkata Swamy and Maddela Sai.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders have been doing their best to get bail for the accused arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP state party office.