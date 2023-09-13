Balakrishna to lead from the front

Vijayawada: Following the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, party senior leader and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna seems to have taken up the responsibility of keeping the morale of the party rank and file high.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Balakrishna said he would be in the forefront and lead the party activities and programmes not only to expose the government’s vindictive attitude but also to bring a strong people’s movement against the government.

The actor-turned politician said the government would be foisting many more such false cases not only against the TDP leaders, but also against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and his party cadres. They (the government) will continue to use police force to create hurdles for the Opposition, he said.

Balakrishna called upon the youth and the cadre to unite and launch a people’s movement against the government as they did when the then chief minister N T Rama Rao was dethroned in 1984. He also held discussions with party leaders and emphasised on the need to “save democracy.” He said the TDP would also appeal to all parties to join them in their ‘save democracy movement.’