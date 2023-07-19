Beneficiaries get Rs 42.69 Cr in Krishna, NTR districts

Vijayawada: As many as 39,642 mini traders received an interest free bank loan of Rs 42.69 crore under Jagananna Thodu scheme in the Krishna and NTR districts. A total of 21,926 women benefited with Rs 23.61 crore in the NTR district, while 17,716 beneficiaries received Rs 19.08 crore in the Krishna district.

Besides, Krishna district women got Rs 31.5 lakh interest subsidy for timely repayment, and NTR district women traders received Rs 32.51 lakh subsidy.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 7th tranche of Jagananna Thodu financial aid from the camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. The district-level programmes were organised in both NTR and Krishna district.

Krishna district collector P Raja Babu and NTR district collector Dr S Dilli Rao presented the specimen cheques to the beneficiaries along with people’s representatives at Machilipatnam and Vijayawada respectively.

In a programme held at the NTR district collectorate, Andhra Pradesh Planning Commission Vice Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that with the Jagananna Thodu scheme, women vendors are released from the paying of high interest for their daily investment.

Before the launching of this scheme, self-employed people would have been paid Rs.10 interest for their investments, he said. After the launching of the scheme, he said that self-employed women expressed their happiness and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Also, the state government is providing interest subsidies and repaying them to those who are paying their loan instalments timely, he added.

Former Minister and Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, A Sri Sailaja, Vijayawada East YCP in charge Devineni Avinash, Sri Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman K Rambabu and others were present.