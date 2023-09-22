Bhimavaram: Electric Baja Championship to be held in March

Bhimavaram : Sri Vishnu Educational Society, Bhimavaram signed a MoU with ‘Baja SAE India’ to conduct a national-level ‘Electric Baja Championship 2024’ (Off-Road) which will be held in March 2024. The signing ceremony was held at Bhimavaram campus on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of Baja SAE India Sanjay Nibandhe said that the competition provides educational pursuit for the engineering students through an out-of-classroom-education system where engineering students from all over India can participate as a team, giving them pragmatic exposure to real world challenges as faced in the industry. He informed that a total of 85 teams across India have enrolled to participate in this 4-day national level competition wherein 25 members will be there in each team.

He explained that engineering students form as a team to make the Electric Off-Road All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on their own as per the guidelines provided by Baja SAE India.

During the 4-day electric off-road ATV championship, various evaluation events such as Technical Inspection, Brake Test, Acceleration Test, Maneuverability Test, Speciality Event, Final Endurance will be conducted to check the engineering skills of the students and the reliability of the student-manufactured vehicles. Winners will be awarded based on their performance in different categories, he added.

Later, he expressed his happiness to be associated with Sri Vishnu Educational Society to conduct this prestigious competition as Sri Vishnu Educational Society having required capabilities in addition to the good infrastructure.

Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society KV Vishnu Raju said that the primary objective of the competition has always been to develop an understanding in the fresh and curious minds about entering the industrial reign.

The competition will also help the objective of bringing out student talent to serve the nation for the years to come, in fulfillment of the Automotive Mission Plan (AMP 2026) which is a dream to make India an International Automotive Hub.

R Ravichandran, Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, Dr KC Vora, Steering Committee Member of Baja SAE India, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Principal, Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Vice-Principal of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Manoneet Kumar, Project Manager, faculty and students participated.