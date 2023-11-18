  • Menu
Bhimavaram: Meet on English language begins

Secretary and Correspondent of SRKR Engineering College S R K Nishant Verma unveiling souvenir of the international conference in Bhimavaram on Friday

Experts who participated in the two-day international conference organised by the Department of English on the topic ‘Reflections on Contemporary English Studies’ at SRKR Engineering College here on Friday expressed their opinion on importance of English language knowledge

Bhimavaram : Experts who participated in the two-day international conference organised by the Department of English on the topic ‘Reflections on Contemporary English Studies’ at SRKR Engineering College here on Friday expressed their opinion on importance of English language knowledge. The conference was presided over by Head of English and Foreign Languages Dr BHVN Lakshmi on the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, English and Foreign Languages of Hyderabad University professor Anuradha Sudarshan said that since rural youth are also participating in international level competitions, English language should be given importance.

SRKR College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishantha Verma unveiled the e-souvenir. KL University’s Department of English professor Mathews Sandra, SRKR College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju, Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnamraju, Head of English and Foreign Languages Dr BHVN Lakshmi, Dr Satish Kumar Nadimpalli and others participated in the conference. A large number of English teachers from all over the country also participated in the conference virtually.

