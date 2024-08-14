BJP senior leader flags off bike rally

Guntur: BJP activists under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Guntur district on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. BJP senior leader Jupudi Ranga Raju flagged off a rally. Speaking on this occasion, he said the aim of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is to promote patriotism.

Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed participated in the bike rally and said that youth should promote patriotism and work for society. The future of the country depends on the youth. He stressed on the need to hoist the national flag on the house irrespective of political affiliations.

BJP district president Vanama Narendra Kumar said responding to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone should hoist the national flag at their house.

Zonal in-charge Muni Subramanyam, district Har Ghar Tiranga convener Charaka Kumar Goud were present.