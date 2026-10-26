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Blend of classical and folk traditions
In Short
The performances by Bhargavi, Meghana, Keerthana, Renu Sri, Harshitha, Pranathi, Devi Sri, Mallika, Samanvitha, Rishitha, Rutwika and Chaitra Sri were marked by expressive Abhinaya and graceful footwork, earning repeated applause from the audience.
Vijayawada: A rich blend of classical and folk traditions came alive on Saturday evening as Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts organised a cultural programme at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall. The evening featured two distinct art forms -- Kuchipudi dance and the ancient shadow puppetry tradition of Tholubommalata. In the first session, students of Kanakadurga Nritya Mandir presented a bouquet of Kuchipudi items. The repertoire included Vinayaka Kauthvam, Paluke Bangaramayena, Sangeeta Samrajya, Rayabara Sabdam, Bho Shambho and Suryashtakam.
The performances by Bhargavi, Meghana, Keerthana, Renu Sri, Harshitha, Pranathi, Devi Sri, Mallika, Samanvitha, Rishitha, Rutwika and Chaitra Sri were marked by expressive Abhinaya and graceful footwork, earning repeated applause from the audience.
The second half of the programme was dedicated to Tholubommalata, presented by the renowned Thota Balakrishna Prasad Brundam from Kakinada. The troupe brought mythological characters to life through intricately crafted leather puppets, music and narration.
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