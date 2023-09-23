  • Menu
Botsa Satyanarayana says ED made arrests first in skill development scam
Botsa Satyanarayana (File Photo)

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the government followed all rules in the arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the ED has made some arrests first and later the State police arrested Naidu.

He spoke to media at the irrigation compound office in Vijayawada. Referring to Skill development corporation case Botsa Satyanarayana said the GST and ED has alerted the state government on the scam and later the AP government acted on it.

He made it clear that the state government followed the rules on arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He declined to comment further on the case stating that the matter is in the court.

X