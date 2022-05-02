Brahma Garjana in Vijayawada in December

Vijayawada: In an attempt to show their strength and unity, Brahmins have decided to organise a massive public meeting in the name of 'Brahma Garjana' in Vijayawada on December 25.

Sizable number of prominent personalities of Brahmins participated in 'Brahmana Medho Madhana Sadassu' here under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya on Sunday.

Presiding over the meeting, president of Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya Satyavada Durga Prasad said that the 25 lakhs Brahmins across the State of Andhra Pradesh are on the edge of losing their identity. He said that it is high time that the Brahmins should unite to show their strength and prove their existence by participating in large numbers in the Brahma Garjana which would be held here on December 25. Durga Prasad lamented that the Brahmins are being neglected by all sections in society. The Vedic pundits or Purohits are not receiving any support from the government.

He recalled that the TDP government had allocated Rs 100 crore for Brahmins Corporation but the YSRCP government has not allocated any funds to the corporation.

The temple lands used to be cultivated by the Brahmins but the government had taken over the temple lands making it difficult for Brahmins to eke out livelihood.

He demanded the government to provide financial help to the Vedic Pundits and Purohits and poor Brahmins.

While trying to solve the problems of Brahmins, they should strive to prove their presence in the next Assembly elections in 2024, he said.

Durgaprasad appealed to the Brahmins across the state to attend the Brahma Garjana in large numbers and make it a grand success.

All India Brahmana Federation national president Dronamraju Ravikumar, Purohit Samakhya honorary president Yamijala Narasinga Murthy, former Mayor Jandhyala Sankar, Gazal Srinivas, AP Government Employees association president KR Suryanarayana, RTO Commissioner Prasada Rao, AP Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya general secretary Koneru Satish Sarma, Prayaga Krishna and others participated.