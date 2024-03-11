Call to identify talented sportspersons

Vijayawada: Project Director of Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Project B Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the 6th edition of the ‘Sports for Change’ competitions at Andhra Loyola College here on Saturday organised jointly by HCL Foundation and Heal Charity HCL Foundation and Heal Charity to identify the talented sportspersons in the government schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao explained the importance of sports in personal development and the creation of a healthy society.

As many as 730 student athletes from various government schools across Krishna, NTR, and Eluru districts showcased their talent took part in the competition. Heal Charity and the HCL Foundation have been working together to identify and encourage sports talent among government school students. Andhra Pradesh government has provided sports kits to 45,000 government schools emphasising the importance of sports in government schools.

More than 170 talented individuals and teams from the 6th edition of the ‘Sports for Change’ Andhra Pradesh state qualifiers have been selected for the South Zone level competitions to be held in Bangalore in June 2024.

HCL Foundation’s SFC in-charge Nandagopal stated that HCL will provide support to those who demonstrate talent at the national level. Principal of Andhra Loyola College Fr Dr GAP Kishore said that their college is ready to give permission to host programmes like zonal and national games during holidays. HCL Tech Vijayawada HR Lead S Rajesh, HCL Foundation Vijayawada In-Charge B Srinivas, HEAL CEO K Ajaykumar, Dr Kishore, Sudhakar, HEAL sports volunteers, and employees of Heal and HCL were present.