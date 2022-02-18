CBI chargesheet exposed YSRCP leaders' role: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asserted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was badly exposed following shocking revelations in the CBI probe in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Naidu alleged that it was clearly established that YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy was the first person to visit the murder spot and to tamper with the evidence. Though facts were revealed about the YSRCP leaders' involvement, CM's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was wrongly saying that the CBI was targetting the victims.

Addressing an awareness meeting held for his party's Rayalaseema sarpanches at party office in Mangalagiri, the TDP chief said the ruling YSRCP leaders were expecting all sections of people to blindly believe them. How could Ramakrishna Reddy say that the YSRCP leaders were the victims in the Viveka murder? It was because of his Viveka's daughter's court petition that the CBI probed and cracked the murder mystery, he said.

He blamed the present YSRCP leaders for the brutal killing of Paritala Ravindra and the subsequent elimination of witnesses in that murder case. They also tried to kill their party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju but the courts saved him. The YSRCP government was more horrifying than that of terrorists and demons. Jagan was aiming to perpetrate his misrule forever through a reign of terror, he lashed out.

The TDP chief recalled how DGP D Gautam Sawang was unceremoniously removed after misusing his services for harassing political opponents. The DGP said in the beginning that there was no ganja but he himself ordered burning ganja worth crores of rupees. It was after the TDP exposed the CM's 'use and throw' mindset that the transferred DGP was now reportedly given posting in the APPSC.

Naidu lauded the TDP sarpanches for boldly opposing the YSRCP terror tactics in local body polls. There was all-round resentment among the public against the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, he said asserting that the fight against the YSRCP misdeeds and atrocities should begin from the villages all over the state.