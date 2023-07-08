Centre committed to welfare of fishermen, says Union Min Rijiju

MACHILIPATNAM: Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju informed that the Earth Sciences Ministry was supporting fishermen through scientific assistance and guidance, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi they were committed to the welfare & prosperity of the fishing community, he informed.

The Union Minister participated in a mega awareness campaign on Ocean Information & Advisory Services organised by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and Ministry of Earth Sciences held at the Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Friday.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Machilipatnam MP Vallabaneni Balashowry and District Collector P Raja Babu also participated in it. Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the fisheries sector was vital to the country’s GDP.

He further pointed out that India has an immense coastal area which supported the development of the fishing sector/industry. He also said that Andhra Pradesh also had a great coastal shore which is also conducive for thriving of the fishing sector in the State.

He said that the INCOIS Hyderabad has been giving the information to the fishermen relating to fish availability places as well as tsunami, cyclone and others information for the sake of fishermen. He said that the INCOIS centre also was providing fisheries information on locations and dangerous areas in the sea.

‘’To provide information and spread awareness among the fishermen regarding this INCOIS (information), the Central government has planned to conduct five workshops under Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav in the east and west coasts across the country. As part of this, the first awareness workshop has been organised in Machilipatnam.

The indigenously developed technology and ocean information and services would help make the country self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar).

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the State government has been implementing several welfare schemes for fishermen. He said that the government was providing Rs 10,000 to each fisherman’s family during the fishing ban period to help the fishermen.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation Executive Director Dr GN Hariharan, INCOIS Director Dr T Srinivasa Kumar, Earth Sciences Ministry Joint Director Senthil Pandiyan and others attended.