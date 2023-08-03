Vijayawada: ‘Centre extending support to exporters’

Vijayawada: Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Regional Director Ch Nadigar said that the Central government is implementing various schemes for the promotion of exports and extending support to the exporters.

He addressed a meeting on ‘Opportunities in undertaking exports in world trade and the risk management’, jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AP Chambers), Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), here on Wednesday. A sizable number of entrepreneurs and industrialists attended the meeting in which the experts shared their experiences.

ECGC branch manager Brahmaiah elaborated on the problems entrepreneurs face while dealing with foreign exchange payments.

Global Exim Institute Chief Executive Officer Dr Koteswara Rao spoke on the export opportunities to various countries. He exhorted the entrepreneurs to undertake exports on a massive scale. AP Chambers president Pyda Krishna Prasad, president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao, general secretary B Rajasekhar, Central Zone chairman L Raghurami Reddy and others also participated.