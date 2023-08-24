Centre of Excellence in Block Chain started at VIT-AP

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University in association with IDS (Information Data Systems) inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Block Chain on the campus. VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan unveiled the centre in the presence of Global Vice-President, Block Chain, IDS Aravind Voruganti.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chancellor thanked IDS for establishing their India’s first Centre of Excellence in Block Chain at the VIT-AP campus giving priority to VIT-AP. He said that it is essential to have Industry-academia collaboration so that students, faculty and industry will all benefit. He encouraged students to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Speaking on the establishment of lab, Aravind Voruganti said that the centre at VIT-AP is first one of the five Applied Blockchain Centres as part of Bharat Blockchain University Industry Cluster (UIC) aligned to the guidelines of University Grants Commission. The centre with state-of-the-art infrastructure would foster R&D projects by the Faculty and work Integrated Learning Programme to students with a focus on Hedera Hashgraph and use cases and projects of national interest on the Bharat Blockchain Network through www.bon.bharatblockchain.in Portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said VIT-AP University has always been at forefront in research and happy to join forces with IDS to create a Block Chain Centre of Excellence for the advancement of educational and applied research in Block Chain Technology.

Sunil Yadavalli, Global Business Head of IDS expressed gratitude to the Chancellor, the V-C and other faculties and said it’s a very happy moment for him to forge this collaboration as an alma mater of VIT-Vellore.

VIT-Bhopal Trustee Ramani Balasundaram, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Pradeep Reddy-Dean of SCOPE, Dr Prabha Selvaraj, Professor of Block Chain CoE were also present on the occasion.