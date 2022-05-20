  • Menu
CEO MK Meena meets Governor

CEO MK Meena meets Governor
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena visiting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Mukesh Kumar Meena, who assumed charge as Chief Electoral Officer, has called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Vijayawada (NTR district): Mukesh Kumar Meena, who assumed charge as Chief Electoral Officer, has called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said that the right to vote is a powerful instrument in the hands of citizens in a democracy like ours and the Election Commission of India functions as an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering election processes in a free and transparent manner.

The Governor said that all neligible citizens should be enrolled as voters by taking up regular awareness campaigns with a special focus on first time voters.

MK Meena briefed the Governor on the functioning of the office of Chief Electoral Officer and the status of preparation of draft electoral rolls in the State.

RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, was also present on the occasion.

