Chandrababu Naidu seeks action against those responsible

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern over 200 workers taking ill in the latest gas leak in Visakhapatnam district.

He demanded that all necessary medical treatment should be given to the affected workers. The government should take stringent action against those responsible for the gas lead at seeds company in Achyuthapuram SEZ. In a statement here, the TDP chief termed it unfortunate that the factories' managements and the governments were not learning any lessons even after huge loss of lives in the LG Polymers factory in Vizag. The failure of the government departments and absence of monitoring have become a curse for the public. Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, condemned the government for not showing any concern to control such accidents.

A series of gas leak tragedies took place at LG Polymers, Sainar Pharma and now at Brandix SEZ under the YSRCP rule, he said. Lokesh said instead of boasting of having given Rs. 1 Cr compensation for deaths in the LG tragedy, CM Jagan Reddy should take steps to prevent industrial accidents in future.