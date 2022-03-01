Chandrababu Naidu wants CBI to grill CM YS Jagan in Viveka murder case

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked the CBI to question the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, without further delay in Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Naidu said there was a possibility that the Chief Minister himself was attempting to divert the attention of the probe agency from the truth in the murder with his conflicting statements.

Addressing the party strategy committee meeting, the TDP chief said it was amply established by now that Jagan Mohan Reddy derived political and electoral advantage in 2019 by blaming the TDP for the Viveka murder.

Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had no moral right to sit in the Chief Minister's chair any longer. He had no ethical right to talk about credibility and values in politics. It was brazen on the part of Jagan Reddy to comment that the CBI murder case could do nothing to him and that it would become the 12th case, he added.

The TDP chief expressed concern that Chief Minister Jagan had no respect for any of the Constitutional institutions. He accused the Chief Minister of being arrogant and confident of managing anybody and any agency with his massive corruption money.

Referring to the Ukraine situation, Naidu said the woes of the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine were causing a lot of anguish. The details of those stuck in the war-torn country were collected by conducting a Zoom conference with them. All their names and present locations were sent to the External Affairs Ministry for ensuring their immediate and safe return. The TDP strategy committee expressed concern over skyrocketing prices, Polavaram dam being converted into a barrage, merger of schools and unscientific division of districts.

The party condoled the death of senior leader Yadlapati Venkat Rao and recalled his value-based and honest political career.