Chaos continues in Council on Day-3

Vijayawada: TDP members continued their protests for the third day on Wednesday in Legislative Council demanding debate on the hooch tragedy in which 25 persons died in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district. As soon as the council meeting started, the members began shouting that debate be held in the council on the tragic deaths.

Council chairman Moshen Raju tried to convince the opposition members to take their seats to continue the proceedings. But, the TDP members refused and continued the protests near the chairman's Podium demanding debate. The TDP members raised slogans 'CM down down', they alleged that spurious liquor is responsible for the death of 25 persons. The TDP members have alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had misled the Assembly on the deaths in Jangareddygudem and demanded his resignation.

Agriculture minister K Kannababu hit back on the TDP alleging that they were protesting in the council for the political mileage. Council chairman Moshen Raju turned down the demand of the TDP for debate. He repeatedly requested the TDP members to stop the protests and co-operate to continue the proceedings. When the TDP members refused to do so, the chairman had adjourned the house at 10.20 am.

The House resumed proceedings at 10.50 am. Ministers Kannababu, Audimulapu Suresh and others replied to the questions raised by the members.

However, TDP members restarted slogans and demanded for the debate. Both TDP and YSRCP members criticised each other and engaged in arguments. Once again the council was adjourned 11.20 am.

The House resumed at 12 noon and later the chairman once again adjourned as the TDP members continued the protests.

Later, the YSRCP members Lella Appireddy and others decided to lodge a complaint with the Privileges Committee stating that the three TDP members A Rama Mohana Rao, P Ashok Babu and Duvvarapu Rama Rao were levelling false allegations against the CM.

Ruling party member Duvvada Srinivas read out the notice in the council and handed over the copy to chairman Moshen Raju. The chairman had announced that the notice would be sent to the Privileges Committee.

BJP MLC P V N Madhav asked the chairman to conduct a meeting with floor leaders to maintain order in the House and continue the proceedings peacefully. Other members expressed displeasure over the proceedings stating that precious time is getting wasted and important subjects related to the people should be discussed.