Chirala: India Institutional Ranking Framework accords 4th rank to St Ann’s College
St Anns College of Engineering and Technology Secretary Vanama Rama Krishan Rao and Correspondent S Lakshmana Rao with the faculty at the college in Chirala on Wednesday

Chirala : St Ann’s College of Engineering & Technology has secured ranking among the top 100 institutions in the country, according to the India Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023.

St Ann’s College has achieved 93rd rank at national level, 53rd rank of zone level and fourth rank at State level in IIRF-2023. This is a significant improvement from previous year, when the college was ranked 105th at national level, 59th at zone level and fifth at State level. College Principal Dr M Venugopala Rao will receive the award from IIRF at the award ceremony that will take place on October 18 in New Delhi.

Secretary Vanama Rama Krishan Rao and Correspondent S Lakshmana Rao congratulated the Principal, staff and students for the achievement and expressed their gratitude to parents, alumni, industry partners and other stakeholders for their constant support and encouragement.

The college has also thanked the IIRF team for their rigorous and transparent evaluation process and for acknowledging the efforts and achievements of St Ann’s College.

