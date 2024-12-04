CID to probe rice smuggling case

Vijayawada: The state cabinet has decided to hand over the case of large-scale smuggling of rice from the Kakinada port to CID.

The CID will probe the manner in which the previous government grabbed the SEZ, threatened and harassed K V Rao and forced him to part with 59 percent of the share to Aurobindo, how the port has been converted into a fortress, how some YSRCP leaders like former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and his relations have been demanding huge money from those who wanted to export rice from the port.

In a related development, the Kakinada district collector announced that a five-member committee consisting of Revenue, Police, Customs, civil supplies and port authority has been constituted to probe into the activities of the companies which planned to export the Stella ship. The ship has been seized now.

Another major issue that figured during the cabinet meeting was regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are said to have expressed their unhappiness over bureaucratic lethargy. They said the JJM scheme did not move beyond DPR and asked them to put it on fast-track as the Delhi circles say that the state was lagging in utilising the funds meant for the scheme.

The cabinet approved information technology and global capability centres policy which aims at providing hybrid workspace, remote workspace and neighbourhood workspace as they play a key role in development of the IT sector. The government will bear a 50 percent subsidy for providing working space for 100 people to promote IT campuses to develop the state as an IT hub.

Another decision was to approve the AP Textile and Garment policy to attract Rs 10,000 crore investment and to provide two lakh jobs. Five textile parks will be developed in PPP mode.

Among other important decisions was the approval of AP Maritime Policy to improve the blue economy by developing maritime infrastructure on international standards. At present Gujarat stands as number one in the port-based development and AP was in second place.

The cabinet also approved the development of drinking water projects of Uddanam, Pulivendula and Dhone. The cabinet also approved amendment to Ayurveda, Homoeopathy Practitioners Registration Act and observe December 15 as Potti Sriramulu Memorial Day.

The cabinet also approved integrated tourism policy and sports policy and gave nod for tribals housing schemes under the PM Awas Yojana.