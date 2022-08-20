CJI NV Ramana to inaugurate new court complex in Vijayawada today

Vijayawada(NTR District): Chief Justice of India Justice N Venkata Ramana will inaugurate the 7-storeyed new court complex here on Saturday for which he laid foundation stone way back in 2013.

Incidentally, Chief Justice Venkata Ramana started his career as an advocate in the Bezwada Bar Association.

It has been the dream court complex for the members of Bezwada Bar Association for the nearly one decade to have such a huge complex, which would accommodate all the courts in the city.

Presently, advocates are forced to run from one court to another situated at various parts of the city to attend cases. At present, there are four courts located in a complex on Besant Road, two on Nakkala Road and four in NTR Complex. After the State bifurcation, special courts were also established including commercial courts, the MP and the MLA courts, POCSO court and NIA court. After inauguration of the new complex, all these will be accommodated in it.

The State government had sanctioned around Rs 53 crore and Roads and Buildings (R&B)

department had entrusted the task of constructing the complex to a contractor. The construction of the new civil courts complex got

delayed by several years even though the actual deadline was set for February 2017.

The G+7 building, which has the advanced facilities, will accommodate a bank, post office, 29 court halls and public prosecutors' halls. All the court halls and employees' offices are equipped with a central air conditioning facility and this is the first court complex in the state to be equipped with the air conditioning facility. A special chamber for judges has also been arranged.