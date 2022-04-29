Clean Andhra Pradesh from today

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Sameer Sharma conducted a review on National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India, District Police Complaints Authorities and Clean Andhra Pradesh at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Reviewing the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India issues, the chief secretary said steps should be taken to set up AP Judicial Academy to provide infrastructure to State Legal Services Authority and special courts.

Chief secretary, home, Kumar Viswajit brought to the notice of chief secretary the need to provide infrastructure facilities to the District Police Complaints Authorities at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool districts.

The chief secretary directed the CCLA secretary Ahmed Babu to allot rooms for setting up of District Police Complaint Authorities. He said necessary infrastructure should be provided immediately after discussing with finance department.

Reviewing Clean Andhra Pradesh along with state level task force committee president and Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, the chief secretary said mass cleaning programme will be organised throughout the state on April 29 and 30. He said steps have been taken for management of solid and liquid waste.

He said waste-to-energy plants are ready for operation in Visakhapatnam and Guntur. Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said waste-to-energy plants should be set up for every hundred kilometers.