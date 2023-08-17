  • Menu
CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function

Members of Sri Swaminarayan Gurkul Trust meeting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday
Members of Sri Swaminarayan Gurkul Trust meeting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday

Vijayawada: Sri Swami Narayan Gurukul Trust members and representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

The delegation requested the Chief Minister to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Gurukul Trust School in Tirupati next month. The Chief Minister has accepted the invitation.

The Trust has come forward to establish international schools at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula. Trust member Sukh Vallabh Swamy said he has expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allotting land for the construction of schools at the three places. He said the Trust will make arrangements for groundbreaking ceremonies at Visakhapatnam and Pulivendula also after the Tirupati programme.

He said these schools will teach value-oriented education based on Indian tradition and culture along with the modern syllabus. More than 40,000 students are pursuing education in 52 educational institutions of the Trust in India and abroad, he said. Trust member Dharma Sagar Swami and former minister J Prasada Rao were among those who met the Chief Minister.

