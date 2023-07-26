CM to attend State council meeting of NGOs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would attend the State Council of the AP NGOs Association which would be held on August 21 and 22, said NGO leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao and K Siva Reddy. The NGO leaders said in a statement here on Tuesday that the state council meeting will discuss problems faced by NGOs and bring them to the notice of the Chief Minister. The NGO leaders attended the executive meeting of the NTR district unit of the AP NGOs Association with district president A Vidya Sagar in the chair.

Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that about 10,000 NGOs across the state would attend the meeting which would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. The meeting would discuss various issues including the abolition of CPS, pending DAs, implementation of the new Pay scale, regularization of contract employees, GPF, APGLA, Surrender leave, the release of retirement benefits, employees’ health cards, demands of APSRTC employees among others.

Executive committee members Md Iqbal, P Ramesh, B Satish Kumar, D Viswanath, Ramakrishna, M Raju Babu, Nagendra Rao, BV Ramana, Ch Dilip Kumar, G Gopalakrishna, K Sivaleela and others

participated.