CM will intervene to solve problems if necessary: Ambati

Guntur: Palnadu district in-charge minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states are appreciating the development in the state.

He along with the Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu reviewed the development works in Pedakurapadu and Sattenapalli Assembly constituencies at a meeting held at the Sattenapalli Revenue Division office in Sattenapalli on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambati Rambabu said welfare schemes being introduced by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy benefited almost all the families in the state. He said the CM directed the ministers to hold review meetings in all the Assembly constituencies to solve the problems. If it is not possible to solve at district in-charge minister level, the CM will solve the problems.

He said the CM is working for the development of all the districts and solving the problems which were pending for years together.

He reviewed the progress of the MNREGS works, works taken up under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, house sites distribution, construction of houses, highways development, implementation of OTS and instructed the officials to speed up the investigation of pending cases.

The minister Ambati Rambabu said he was within the reach of people and solved the problems brought to his notice and steps have been taken for the development of the constituency.

District collector Sivasankar Lotheti, joint collector Syam Prasad, SP Ravishankar Reddy, district revenue officer Vinayakam, and officials of various government departments were present.