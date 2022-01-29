CM YS Jagan launches AP Amul Project in Anantapur

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Palavelluva- AP Amul Project in Anantapur district virtually from his camp office here on Friday.

The State Government signed two MoUs with Amul for purchase of milk for Balamrutham and Anganwadi kids, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Amul was the largest dairy cooperative society and it has enormous experience in milk processing and added that Amul had been buying milk paying more money than private dairies. He said dairy farmers were the stakeholders in this society and added that they were manufacturing chocolates from milk and competing with world class companies.

The Chief Minister said Amul had been paying a decent price to dairy farmers with no scope for cheating, adulteration and middlemen and added that they had been giving profits as bonus for every six months. He said some vested interests had destroyed cooperative dairies and many had turned into private firms and added that Amul had already started procuring milk in six districts ( Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Guntur, West Godavari and Krishna ) benefitting dairy farmers.

He said he had witnessed the problems of dairy farmers during the Padayatra where they compared their milk rates to that of mineral water, saying while the price of one-litre mineral water was Rs 23, they did not even get that much for a litre of milk and added that the State government had been taking measures to overcome such scenario.

The Chief Minister said the other dairies were being forced to pay Rs 5 to Rs 20 per litre more than the existing price as Amul was paying remunerative price in the market. He said the State government was setting up bulk milk coolers and automatic milk collection units at locations where milk was being procured and added that they would be set up in every village with the expansion of the Amul project.

He said a receipt would be given to the dairy farmers with details of price and quantity immediately after the milk is purchased and added that quality could be tested directly. The Chief Minister said the State government had laid special focus to prevent fraud in milk procurement and increased inspection drives and added that 20 cases were registered at various locations for short-payments.

The Chief Minister thanked Amul MD RS Sodhi, Kaira Milk Union MD Amit Vyas, Banaskantha Milk Union MD Sangram Chaudhary and Sabarkantha Milk Union MD Anil Bayati for participating in the event.