CM YS Jagan pulls up Kakani, Anil over squabbles

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have expressed ire over former minister Anil Kumar Yadav and Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy over the alleged differences between both the leaders. It may be noted that the parallel meetings were organised by both the leaders in Nellore recently bringing to fore the differences among the party leaders.

Reportedly upset over the party affairs in Nellore district, the Chief Minister summoned both the leaders to his office.

However, speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Chief Minister at his camp office, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy reiterated that he had no differences with former Minister Anil Kumar. He said the Chief Minister discussed with him on the development of the district and about appointment of district in-charges. He said that the Chief Minister asked him to coordinate with everyone in the party to strengthen the party. Stating that his differences with Anil Kumar, was nothing but media creation, the Minister said that he is ready to work along with Anil Kumar for strengthening the YSRCP in the district.

He said as an MLA Anil Kumar convened party meeting in Nellore. He said that their ultimate aim is to win 2024 elections.