Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
CM YS Jagan to attend semi-Christmas celebrations today
NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the semi-Christmas celebrations to be organised by the state government at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Wednesday.
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the semi-Christmas celebrations to be organised by the state government at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with ministers and the state government officials will participate in the celebrations. Briefing the media, collector informed that as many as 5,000 people including the 2,500 Christian religious heads will attend the celebrations. He said a public addressing system has been arranged and candle lighting will be made as part of the celebrations. He said a drinking water facility, fire security has been arranged and a medical camp will be set up at the venue.
NTR district joint collector P Sampath Kumar, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-collector Aditi Singh and officials of the revenue, minority welfare, civil supplies and other departments accompanied the collector during the inspection at the IGMC stadium.