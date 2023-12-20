CM YS Jagan to attend semi-Christmas celebrations today

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements made for the semi-Christmas celebrations to be organised by the state government at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Wednesday.



The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with ministers and the state government officials will participate in the celebrations. Briefing the media, collector informed that as many as 5,000 people including the 2,500 Christian religious heads will attend the celebrations. He said a public addressing system has been arranged and candle lighting will be made as part of the celebrations. He said a drinking water facility, fire security has been arranged and a medical camp will be set up at the venue.

NTR district joint collector P Sampath Kumar, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-collector Aditi Singh and officials of the revenue, minority welfare, civil supplies and other departments accompanied the collector during the inspection at the IGMC stadium.