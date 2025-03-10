Co-operative Central Bank Employees Assn Diamond Jubilee fete on April 13 & 14

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has praised the services of Co-operative Central Bank Employees Association and congratulated the association leaders for celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of its formation on April 13, 14 in Vijayawada.

Ramakrishna along with the leaders of Co-operative Central Bank Employees Association released the posters on Diamond Jubilee celebrations at the Dasari Bhavan on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media Ramakrishna said the Association completed 59 years of its formation and lauded the services of the staff of Co-operative Central Bank. Ramakrishna is the chairman of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Committee. He said it is the proud moment of the Association entering 60th year and stated that the Association always worked for the protection of employees rights and development of the rural areas and agriculture.

He said co-operative societies, urban banks and State-level co-operative central banks have formed as Association 59 years ago and now entering the 60th year and felt the association has continued very long journey due to the efforts and wishes of the employees. He recalled that the Central Bank Employees Association fought vigorously when attempts were made for the closure of primary co-operative societies in the State.

Ramakrishna said 62 per cent people in AP are depending on agriculture and demanded the government to allocate Rs 2.5 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector.

He said the Association would invite Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and All India Bank Employees Association leaders for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Association general secretary KVS Ravi Kumar, vice-chairman V Radha Krishna Murthy, Ch Madhava Rao, B Vadayavarlu and other leaders K Kishore, K Ramesh Babu, V Rameshbabu Reddy and others were present at the poster release and press conference.