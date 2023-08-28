Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visits residential school

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on Sunday visited Jyotirao Phule AP Residential School at Lingamguntla and interacted with the students of 9th and 10th class and enquired about their problems. He asked some questions from the lessons. He urged the students to fix the targets and try to achieve the target to come up in life.

He enquired whether the food was served according to the menu or not.

Later, the Collector taught a lesson in physical science and asked a few questions in the lesson. He had lunch with the students.