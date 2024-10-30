  • Menu
Community teaching programme held

Vijayawada: The Department of English and ELT Centre of Andhra Loyola College, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Vijayawada and Good News Ministries Nunna organised a community teaching programme as part of experiential learning through field visits.

Dr V Sridevi, in her inaugural address emphasised the significance of English proficiency at the global level. She stressed the importance of developing language skills to compete in the international arena.

Earlier, Head of the Department of English N Ranga Babu, welcoming the participants explained the objectives of the community teaching programme. This initiative aims at providing hands-on experience for our students in teaching English at the school level, while also benefiting the local community, he said.

