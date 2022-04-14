Congress slams Jagan for playing with lives of poor

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing with the lives of poor by imposing heavy burden on them in the name of garbage tax, property tax, power tariff hike and now RTC fare hike.

The PCC chief criticised the government stating that it had become a habit of hiking charges or taxes every week in some or other department.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the people are suffering due to the high prices of essential commodities in addition to power tariff, garbage tax, property tax and others. 'The hike in the charges of Palle Velugu services along with others would severely impact the poor. This is the second time, the RTC fares were hiked after YCP came to power. Instead of coming to the rescue of the RTC, which merged with the government, it is not proper to burden people,' he said and demanded rollback of the hiked fares.

The PCC chief said that the aqua sector was destroyed with the hike in the power tariff. In fact, the aqua sector is the money spinner for the government. At a time, the aqua farmers suffered heavy loss due to the pandemic the power tariff hike hit them hard. The chief minister had totally forgotten his promise that the power to the aqua sector would be supplied at the rate of Rs 1.5 per unit. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the GO which burdened the aqua farmers.