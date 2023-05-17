Congress will grant SCS to AP

Vijayawada (NTR district): APCC working president Janga Gowtham once again asserted that the Congress will grant the ‘Special Category Status’ (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and added that Rahul Gandhi’s first sign would be on the AP Special Category Status if Congress voted to power.

While addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, Janga Gowtham claimed that as per the promise made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi during the State bifurcation, the party is still abide by that promise of granting the SCS to AP. He opined that the political parties, which are supporting the BJP, could get a tight slap from the public soon.

Alleging that YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party all are crooks of BJP, Gowtham asserted that people would teach a lesson to all these parties. He claimed that at present Congress wave is so strong across the country, which became clear as the people of Karnataka State upheld the Congress and made it to come to power with a massive majority.

Referring to the issuance of summons to India National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in defamation case, the APCC chief opined that it was a wicked action against the Dalit leader and AICC president, adding that Kharge is a humble person.

It was learnt that Punjab’s Sangrur Court on May 15 summoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case for comparing Bajrang Dal Hind with PFI and other Taliban Organisations during his Karnataka election campaign.

Congress city president N Naraimha Rao, Dhanekula Murali, M Rajeswara Rao, K Sivaji, K Suresh and others were present during the press meet.